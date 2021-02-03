Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $15,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 4.3% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $298.99 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $340.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.26.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.60.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

