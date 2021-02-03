Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $15,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $165.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.99. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

