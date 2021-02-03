Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180,847 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.20% of Comerica worth $15,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Comerica by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Comerica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Comerica by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in Comerica by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 7,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $60.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $66.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Compass Point lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens raised Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.