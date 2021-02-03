Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stake Trimmed by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,721 shares during the quarter. Commercial Metals accounts for about 4.2% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Commercial Metals worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMC. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,482,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 225.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 506,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after buying an additional 350,990 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 128.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 176,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,924,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,388,000 after buying an additional 166,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 80,398 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.68. 1,420,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,877,215.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,589,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

