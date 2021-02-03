Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Trading 6.1% Higher

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.38. 356,640 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 397% from the average session volume of 71,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Communications Systems in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.17 million, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Communications Systems stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 8.07% of Communications Systems worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge.

