Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.78. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $437,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $913,500 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,403,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,610,000 after acquiring an additional 212,526 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 509.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 107,391 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

