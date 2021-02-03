Comparing Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) & Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU)

Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) and Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

0.5% of Wah Fu Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Creative Learning shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Wah Fu Education Group has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Learning has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wah Fu Education Group and Creative Learning’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wah Fu Education Group $5.64 million 4.93 -$1.69 million N/A N/A Creative Learning $3.04 million 0.82 $620,000.00 N/A N/A

Creative Learning has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wah Fu Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares Wah Fu Education Group and Creative Learning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wah Fu Education Group N/A N/A N/A Creative Learning 20.42% -32.12% 31.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Wah Fu Education Group and Creative Learning, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wah Fu Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Creative Learning beats Wah Fu Education Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies. This segment provides self-study examination, continuing education, and non-diploma training platforms that allow students to enroll in courses for college credit; vocational education 1+X and higher vocational enrollment expansion teaching and educational administration platform; Huafu e-school system and paperless examination platform; and online training and examination preparation services directly to students. The Technological Development and Operation Services segment develops and maintains online education platforms and online courses for its clients, including universities and government agencies, as well as private clients, such as publishers; and provides consulting, maintenance, and updating services related to online education programs. Wah Fu Education Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Creative Learning

Creative Learning Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational and enrichment programs under the Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios trade names in the United States and internationally. The company's programs are offered to children ages 3 to 13+, which include in-school workshops, and after-school and pre-school classes, as well as classes for home-schooled children; and camps, birthday parties, and special events to enhance and enrich the traditional school curriculum, trigger young children's lively imaginations, and build self-confidence. As of September 30, 2020, it had 451 Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios franchises, 28 Bricks 4 Kidz master franchises, and 134 Bricks 4 Kidz sub-franchises operating in 39 countries. Creative Learning Corporation was founded in 2009 and is based in St. Augustine, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.