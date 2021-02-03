Comparing TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) & QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) and TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

QIAGEN has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCR2 Therapeutics has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares QIAGEN and TCR2 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QIAGEN 11.18% 17.51% 8.44% TCR2 Therapeutics N/A -35.51% -34.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.6% of QIAGEN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of QIAGEN shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for QIAGEN and TCR2 Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QIAGEN 1 8 9 0 2.44 TCR2 Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

QIAGEN currently has a consensus price target of $54.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.64%. TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $39.29, indicating a potential upside of 45.13%. Given TCR2 Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TCR2 Therapeutics is more favorable than QIAGEN.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QIAGEN and TCR2 Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QIAGEN $1.53 billion 8.24 -$41.46 million $1.43 38.63 TCR2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.60 million ($4.62) -5.86

QIAGEN has higher revenue and earnings than TCR2 Therapeutics. TCR2 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QIAGEN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

QIAGEN beats TCR2 Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories. It also provides assay content consumables, such as kits, assays, reagents, and controls for identification and analysis of sequence-specific targets, such as DNA, methylated DNA, bacterial DNA, RNA, and miRNA with various technologies, such as PCR, pyrosequencing, and hybridization in assay and array format, as well as oligonucleotide synthesis, siRNAs, and bisulfite conversion; custom-developed and configured enzymes and products; assay foundation consumables; modular PCR system, one-step molecular analysis of hard-to-diagnose syndromes, fully integrated medium to high throughput PCR test analysis, and specialized instruments; and custom laboratory and genomic services. In addition, the company offers predefined and custom next-generation sequencing gene panels, library prep kits and components, whole genome amplification, etc.; bioinformatics solutions; and human ID/forensics sample collection consumables and human ID/forensics sample collection consumables. It serves molecular diagnostics, applied testing, pharma, and academia customers. The company has collaboration agreements with Amgen Inc.; CLIA-certified laboratories; NuProbe Global; and Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies. Its product candidates in pipeline focuses on adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma areas. The company was formerly known as TCR2, Inc. and changed its name to TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

