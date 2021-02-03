Compound Reaches Market Cap of $1.65 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Compound token can now be purchased for $360.20 or 0.00973804 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $274.08 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Compound has traded up 56.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,586,786 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

