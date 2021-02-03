Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG stock opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,470 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,043 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after acquiring an additional 912,062 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,766,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 955,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after acquiring an additional 823,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.