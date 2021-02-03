Conceal (CCX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31,305.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $425,463.99 and approximately $31,305.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,393,905 coins and its circulating supply is 9,730,846 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

