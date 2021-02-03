Connectome Price Down 1% This Week (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Connectome has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $1.08 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connectome token can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00003035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Connectome has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00067678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $330.19 or 0.00896240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00047896 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00039445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.83 or 0.04657364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00020088 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014900 BTC.

Connectome (CNTM) is a token. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

Connectome can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

