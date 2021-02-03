Conning Inc. Has $47.24 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Conning Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,679 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $161.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.66 and its 200-day moving average is $150.33. The stock has a market cap of $424.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

