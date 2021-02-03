Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Short Interest Up 14.0% in January

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 345,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

CONN stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.15 million, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.93 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conn’s will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $151,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,170.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,076,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,549,000 after buying an additional 184,255 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 660.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 563,194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 706.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 185,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 36,123 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conn's

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

