Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.69

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.69 and traded as high as $12.82. Consolidated Water shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 62,717 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $193.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 535.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 166.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 33.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

