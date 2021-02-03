ContentBox Price Hits $0.0015 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, ContentBox has traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $1.95 million and $2.51 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $289.00 or 0.00783231 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000542 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,273,382,470 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

