Contrasting IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) & China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group (OTCMKTS:YYYH)

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) and China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group (OTCMKTS:YYYH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IZEA Worldwide and China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IZEA Worldwide 1 1 0 0 1.50 China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

IZEA Worldwide presently has a consensus price target of $0.50, indicating a potential downside of 90.44%. Given IZEA Worldwide’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe IZEA Worldwide is more favorable than China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IZEA Worldwide $18.96 million 15.04 -$7.29 million ($0.29) -18.03 China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IZEA Worldwide.

Profitability

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IZEA Worldwide -64.77% -39.78% -25.27% China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

IZEA Worldwide has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IZEA Worldwide beats China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution. It primarily sells influencer marketing and content campaigns through sales team and platforms. The company was formerly known as IZEA, Inc. and changed its name to IZEA Worldwide, Inc. in August 2018. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group Company Profile

China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group Inc., a digital advertising technology company, develops and provides advertising software and service solutions in the United States. It operates an advertising technology platform, the MediaShift Monetization Platform, which deploys digital advertisements on WiFi networks at sign-in and while surfing the Internet through display ads and interstitial videos. Its target market comprises network providers offering Internet access to individual and business viewers; and Internet service providers, multiple system operators, and higher education venues with a fixed end-user base to airports, convention centers, hotels, coffee shops, and other venues. The company also operates EducationShift, which focuses on developments in journalism education and MetricShift, which provides content on metrics and analytics and measures impact through original reporting, aggregation, and audience engagement and community. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through resellers. The company was formerly known as MediaShift, Inc. China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Oceanside, New York.

