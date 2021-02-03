Contrasting Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) & WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and WW International (NASDAQ:WW) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Match Group alerts:

94.7% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of WW International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of WW International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Match Group and WW International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67 WW International 1 4 9 0 2.57

Match Group currently has a consensus target price of $128.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.72%. WW International has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.12%. Given WW International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WW International is more favorable than Match Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Match Group and WW International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 8.39 $431.13 million $4.53 33.13 WW International $1.41 billion 1.18 $119.62 million $1.79 13.73

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than WW International. WW International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and WW International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21% WW International 5.96% -17.46% 7.88%

Risk and Volatility

Match Group has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WW International has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Match Group beats WW International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

About WW International

WW International, Inc. provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys. In addition, it offers various consumer products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, kitchen tools, and other products. Further, the company licenses its trademarks and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other consumer products and services. It offers products through its e-commerce platform, workshops, magazine subscriptions, retail partners, publishing, and third-party advertising in publications; and through Websites and sales from the By Mail product. The company was formerly known as Weight Watchers International, Inc. and changed its name to WW International, Inc. in September 2019. WW International, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.