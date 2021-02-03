Contrasting ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) & Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB)

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) and Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get ReneSola alerts:

This table compares ReneSola and Enveric Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReneSola $119.12 million 7.84 -$8.83 million $0.35 70.03 Enveric Biosciences $39.92 million 1.48 -$5.60 million N/A N/A

Enveric Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReneSola.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.4% of ReneSola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ReneSola has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ReneSola and Enveric Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReneSola -12.12% 6.09% 2.85% Enveric Biosciences -19.34% -58.42% -25.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ReneSola and Enveric Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReneSola 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enveric Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

ReneSola currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 51.04%. Given ReneSola’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ReneSola is more favorable than Enveric Biosciences.

Summary

ReneSola beats Enveric Biosciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of February 28, 2019, it operated approximately 100 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 232 MW. ReneSola Ltd. has operations in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Enveric Biosciences

Jay Pharma Inc. develops evidence-based cannabinoid products and combination therapies cure effects of cancer treatment. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.