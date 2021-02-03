Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Copart by 0.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,272,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Copart by 5.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,860,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,421,000 after purchasing an additional 153,697 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,369,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Copart by 7.4% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,274,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after purchasing an additional 87,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Copart by 65.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,248,000 after purchasing an additional 298,282 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.10. 934,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,046. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.23 and a 200-day moving average of $110.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

