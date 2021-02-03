Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.15). Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%. The business had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,785,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,006,168. The firm has a market cap of $226.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 36,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $48,738.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 386,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $153,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at $705,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,033 shares of company stock worth $276,917 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 56,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 32,042 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 191.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 315,902 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2,462.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

