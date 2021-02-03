CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Announces Dividend of $0.05

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 70.0% over the last three years.

NYSE CORR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 24.26 and a current ratio of 24.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.52. The stock has a market cap of $126.95 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.27.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.33). Equities analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CORR. Stifel Nicolaus raised CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

