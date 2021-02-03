Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 277.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 141,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after buying an additional 104,351 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3,342.7% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 99,379 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after buying an additional 68,567 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after buying an additional 60,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 147,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 48,920 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $99.74. The stock had a trading volume of 414,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,049. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.93. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

