Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,093,000 after acquiring an additional 352,771 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,897,000 after purchasing an additional 752,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,011,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,478,000 after purchasing an additional 134,277 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,773,000 after purchasing an additional 185,562 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.04. 1,363,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,628. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.31. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $96.09.

