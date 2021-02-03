Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.19 Million Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 210,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS remained flat at $$51.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,057,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average of $51.55. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

