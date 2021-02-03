Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,979 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,264,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,756,000 after acquiring an additional 55,107 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,129,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,302,000 after acquiring an additional 50,222 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after acquiring an additional 56,933 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 341,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 339,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 122,405 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.79. 131,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,200. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.61. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $55.41.

