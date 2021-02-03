Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 20,381 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 354.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,381 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555,694 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,238,000 after buying an additional 1,394,465 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after buying an additional 1,129,447 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,498,000 after buying an additional 1,003,621 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,200,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,604,000 after buying an additional 889,869 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.71. 1,514,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.58. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $66.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

