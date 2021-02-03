Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,987 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 202.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.72. 1,611,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,597. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

