Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $700,435,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,392 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,368,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $326.38. 24,438,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,072,113. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $330.32.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.