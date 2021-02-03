Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 125.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,238,000 after buying an additional 31,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 166,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after buying an additional 54,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $70.60 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $72.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

