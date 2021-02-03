Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 101.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 311.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $73.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.22.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

