Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 368.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 378,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.18.

Shares of ED opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $94.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.