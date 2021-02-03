Corrado Advisors LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Corrado Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $133.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $142.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

