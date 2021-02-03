Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Corrado Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 1.8% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Wesleyan Assurance Society increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 106,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,825,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $176.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.29, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.35 and its 200 day moving average is $142.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

