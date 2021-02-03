Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) rose 11.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.30 and last traded at $42.84. Approximately 5,314,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,270,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 809.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

