Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.4-14.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.69 billion.Corteva also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.85-1.95 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Corteva from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. 140166 lowered shares of Corteva from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.56.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,665,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,710. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

