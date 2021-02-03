Cortex One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.30 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Cortex has a market cap of $33.77 million and $6.30 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cortex has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00069499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.71 or 0.00905060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00048288 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00039367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,680.16 or 0.04598140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00019751 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.