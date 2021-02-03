Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Trading 25.1% Higher

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) shares traded up 25.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.29 and last traded at $45.16. 704,954 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 238,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Cortexyme in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Cortexyme in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cortexyme has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $1,232,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

