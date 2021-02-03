CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $90.70

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.70 and traded as high as $102.77. CorVel shares last traded at $102.56, with a volume of 17,661 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.84 and a 200 day moving average of $90.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.07%.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $125,952.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,568,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 1,719 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total value of $158,457.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $156,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,665 shares of company stock worth $3,865,725. 50.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 28.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CorVel by 196.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in CorVel during the third quarter valued at $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.