Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) (TSE:KOR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.44

Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) (TSE:KOR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.44 and traded as low as $2.83. Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 136,049 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) from C$3.60 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$369.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.44.

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.