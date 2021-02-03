Costco Wholesale Co. Shares Climb 0% Following Same Store Sales Report (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same-store sales climbed 15.9% in the month of January. Costco Wholesale’s stock climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $355.21. 1,749,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,275. The stock has a market cap of $157.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $365.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.27. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,933 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 20.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,825 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

