CoTrader (COT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 20% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One CoTrader coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CoTrader has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $66,744.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 33.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00067980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.80 or 0.00871961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00047823 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00038383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,690.44 or 0.04623584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00019782 BTC.

About CoTrader

CoTrader (COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

CoTrader can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.