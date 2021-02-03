Country Club Trust Company n.a. Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.25 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $424.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.33.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

