Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 329.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,999 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,938,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,584 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 68.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,235,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,826 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,900,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,750,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,768,000 after purchasing an additional 553,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,162,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,451,000 after purchasing an additional 548,108 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.87. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CUZ. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

