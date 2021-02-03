COVA (COVA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, COVA has traded 14% higher against the dollar. COVA has a market capitalization of $518,913.19 and approximately $135,848.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

COVA Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

COVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

