COVER Protocol (COVER) Tops One Day Volume of $2.80 Million

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One COVER Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $533.57 or 0.01459373 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar. COVER Protocol has a market cap of $29.79 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00051595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00139223 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00066505 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00247263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00062624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00037634 BTC.

COVER Protocol Token Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 65,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,840 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com . COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com

COVER Protocol Token Trading

COVER Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVER Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVER Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

