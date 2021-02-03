COVER Protocol Price Up 31.8% This Week (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One COVER Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $532.58 or 0.01412557 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, COVER Protocol has traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. COVER Protocol has a total market capitalization of $29.74 million and $2.01 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00055481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00140459 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00064019 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 87.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00077107 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00238819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00039315 BTC.

COVER Protocol Token Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 65,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,840 tokens. The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com . COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com

COVER Protocol Token Trading

COVER Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVER Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVER Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

