Covesting Trading Up 14.5% This Week (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. Covesting has a market cap of $6.70 million and $138,694.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000986 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00066120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.08 or 0.01092048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00046447 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00040689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,746.53 or 0.04628419 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00019861 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting (COV) is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

