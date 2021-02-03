Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.40.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.
NASDAQ COWN opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30. Cowen has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.51.
Cowen Company Profile
Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).
