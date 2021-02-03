Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Cowen alerts:

NASDAQ COWN opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30. Cowen has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Cowen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cowen in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,956,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.