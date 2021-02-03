CPChain Price Up 18% Over Last Week (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain token can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $113,371.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.95 or 0.00305847 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00032237 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003020 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $623.10 or 0.01657803 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

